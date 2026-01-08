Heavy police deployment in the area near the Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid, Turkman Gate, where a demolition drive was carried out by the MCD (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): A Delhi court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of five accused, Mohd Kaif, Kasif, Areeb, Adnan and Sameer, by 13 days in connection with the Turkman Gate stone-pelting case.

Link Judicial Magistrate First Class (Link JMFC) Pooja Suhag remanded all accused persons in 13 days' judicial custody. The accused were produced before the court after one day of judicial custody.

Also Read | Dog Attack in Telangana: 3-Year-Old Boy Playing on Road Surrounded, Attacked by Stray Dogs In Sangareddy; Locals Raise Safety Concerns (Watch Video).

The bail pleas of all the accused are listed for hearing on Friday before the concerned court.

The incident occurred on Wednesday during an anti-encroachment drive near Turkman Gate, when stones were allegedly hurled. Following the violence, Delhi Police registered an FIR and arrested the five accused on the same day.

Also Read | Prince Narula Arrested? Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Reveals Truth Behind Viral Video.

Advocate Nadeem Khan appeared for the accused Sameer and Adnan. Advocate Asad Mirza Beig appeared for Accused Areeb, Kasif and Kaif.

An application moved by Advocate Abid Ahmad for permission to provide winter clothes was also allowed by the court as per the rules of judicial custody.

The incident occurred during an anti-encroachment demolition drive conducted by the MCD near Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid, close to Ramlila Maidan, following directions from the Delhi High Court.

According to Delhi Police, the demolition was carried out in the early hours of January 7, after several coordination meetings were held with members of the Aman Committee and other local stakeholders to maintain peace and prevent any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police shared the first viral CCTV footage from Turkman Gate, showing the Phase Ilahi Mosque Chowk during the incident. Individuals hiding their faces with masks can be seen running away as police moved in. The footage also captures stone-pelters fleeing to the other side and continuing to throw stones at the force.

Earlier today, Delhi Police identified 30 people linked to the stone-pelting incident during the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) anti-encroachment drive near Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid in Turkman Gate of the national capital. A heavy police deployment was in place in the area.

A video from a police bodycam, taken before the stone-pelting, was recorded when the encroachments began to be removed. Similar videos are being viewed from police bodycams, which may have captured rioters.

According to the police, 30 people have been identified in connection with the stone-pelting incident. They have identified them using CCTV footage and viral videos. Police teams are conducting raids to take them into custody. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)