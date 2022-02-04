New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Of the samples taken from patients who had died of COVID-19 in Delhi and which were analysed at genome sequence labs in January, 92 per cent were detected with Omicron variant, according to data shared by authorities.

A total of 310 samples taken from those who had died, were sent to labs, out of which 98 were analysed, according to the data.

Also Read | NEET-PG 2022 Exam To Be Held on May 21, Says NBEMS.

The figures were shared during a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) held on Friday.

Out of the 98 samples analysed at labs in January, which were taken from patients who had died of COVID-19 in Delhi, 90 of those were detected with Omicron variant, or nearly 92 per cent, according to the data.

Also Read | Latur Educational Institutes Threaten To Boycott Class 10th and 12th Exams Over Demands.

One sample was detected with Delta variant, while rest had those belonging to other categories.

Over 750 deaths due to Covid were reported in Delhi in total during the month of January, according to official data.

The recent surge in Covid cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic took place due to the Omicron variant of the virus which is highly transmissible.

Also, 3,597 samples taken from patients were analysed at genome sequence labs in January, out of which Omicron variant was detected in 2,833 samples, or about 79 per cent, according to the data.

Delta variant was detected in 14 per cent of these samples, and rest seven per cent belonged to other categories.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday decided to reopen higher education institutions and coaching centres along with schools for class 9-12 from February 7 amid dipping Covid cases in the city, officials said.

The DDMA, however, decided that night curfew will continue in Delhi. The gyms have also been allowed to reopen with certain restrictions, officials said.

Delhi on Friday reported 2,272 fresh COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths, while the positivity rate dropped to 3.85 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,40,919 and the death toll climbed to 25,952, the latest health bulletin stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)