Latur, February 4: The directors of several educational institutions in Latur, Osmanabad and Nanded districts have threatened to not give space in school buildings to hold Class X and XII exams if a teacher recruitment portal is not scrapped and grants due from the government are not paid soon.

The decision was taken in a meeting held by these institutions on Thursday, DN Kendre, one of the directors who attended, said. NEET-PG 2022 Exam To Be Held on May 21, Says NBEMS.

A memorandum of demands, including the scrapping of the state education department's 'pavitra portal' and providing of grants due as per court orders, has been submitted to the chief minister, deputy chief and guardian ministers of the three districts, other attendees said.

If no action is taken, then educational institutions will not allow their infrastructure to be used for Class X and XII exams, divisional education president Ramdas Pawar warned.

