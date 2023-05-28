New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Extensive discussions on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are being held at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states at the party headquarters in Delhi.

BJP/NDA-ruled State Chief Ministers will hand over the report card for the last three months of their respective states and there will be a discussion on the same, said party sources.

Discussions on development works will also be held, the sources added.

According to the source, there will also be a discussion on what kind of programs should be organized to contact more and more people in order to give more strength to those states where there is a BJP government. Deliberations will also be done on how to strengthen their position where there is no BJP government. This topic will be discussed from district to booth level.

BJP will also hold "Mahajansampark Abhiyan" from May 30 to June 30. Under this, BJP will conduct various programs to contact the public, the source added.

BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Assam CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Nagaland Deputy CM Yanthungo Patton, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Tripura CM Manik Saha were present at the meeting on Sunday.

The BJP meeting comes after PM Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building.

Stating that the 'Amrit Kaal' will give a new direction to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the new parliament building should be a shining example of the country's vision and resolve of New India.

PM Modi said that the construction of the new complex gave employment to over 60,000 labourers and a digital gallery has been created to honour their hard work.

Addressing the ceremony, PM Modi said, "Several years of foreign rule took away our pride from us. But today, India has left behind that colonial mindset. India is the mother of democracy. It is also the foundation of global democracy. Democracy is our 'Sanskaar', idea and tradition".

He further said that there was a need for a new parliament and the new building is equipped with modern facilities and the latest gadgets.

"There was a need for a new parliament. We also have to see that the number of seats and MPs will increase in the coming time. That's why it was need of the hour that a new Parliament is made," he said.

After concluding his speech in the Parliament, PM Modi interacted with several leaders in the new Parliament.

The Prime Minister's address was followed by that of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla.

Prime Minister Modi installed the sacred 'Sengol' in the new Lok Sabha chamber, right next to the Speaker's chair, after performing puja.PM Modi also performed 'sashtang pranam' as a mark of respect before the 'Sengol' during the ceremony.

"It is our good fortune that we have been able to restore the pride of the holy 'Sengol'. Whenever proceedings start in this House the 'Sengol' will inspire us," said PM Modi.

PM Modi was handed over the historic 'Sengol' by Adheenams before it was installed in the new building. The Sengol marked the transfer of power from the British to the Indians in 1947.

After dedicating the new parliament building to the country earlier this morning after a ceremony that saw a multi-faith prayer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi this afternoon walked into the new building amid chants of "Modi" "Modi" and a standing ovation for the second phase of the inauguration ceremony.

The new Parliament building is designed to enable 888 members to sit in the Lok Sabha. In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha.

Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha Chamber. (ANI)

