New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Delhi Police apprehended a group of bike riders who were allegedly driving in a rash and negligent manner and seized 28 two-wheelers in the early hours on Wednesday, said officials.

According to Delhi Police, in the early hours of April 17, the staff of Police Station Parliament Street and Kartavya Path apprehended a group of bikers engaged in reckless riding within the New Delhi District area and impounded 28 two-wheelers along with their riders.

At 3:30 AM in the night, the alert patrolling staff spotted a group of bikers driving in a rash and negligent manner. He therefore alerted other staff in night patrol and with well-coordinated and communicated efforts, said officials.

A case under Section 279 of the IPC has been registered at Police Station Parliament Street against 24 bikers, while another case has been registered at Police Station Kartavya Path and an FIR under Section 279 of the IPC against four bikers.

Further investigation of the cases is underway. (ANI)

