New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): The Delhi Police West District team has solved a house theft case by arresting four accused persons and recovering 156 grams of gold worth approximately Rs 20 lakh and Rs 9.96 lakh in cash, officials said.

According to the Delhi Police, on September 26, a PCR call regarding a house theft was received at Police Station Punjabi Bagh. The complainant reported that when his wife checked the almirah at home, several gold and diamond ornaments were found missing. Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 581/25 was registered at PS Punjabi Bagh under Section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi-Led Cabinet Committee Okays 4 Multi-Tracking Railway Projects Worth INR 24,634 Crore.

During the investigation, the police team meticulously scanned footage from around 1,260 CCTV cameras over the course of a week. The movements of the accused were traced from a CNG pump on Ring Road, Punjabi Bagh, to the Jahangirpuri area. Based on technical surveillance and local intelligence, a raid was conducted, leading to the arrest of the main accused, Jai Prakash, the police said.

Upon interrogation, Jai Prakash revealed the involvement of his accomplices Bigan Sah and Jairam Sah, who were subsequently apprehended. Based on Bigan's disclosure, Ganesh, a jeweller who had purchased the stolen gold, was also arrested.

Also Read | Global FinTech Fest 2025: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Calls for Stronger Cyber Defences after Seeing Deepfake Videos of Herself, Highlights AI Manipulation by Criminals.

The investigation further revealed that Jai Prakash and Bigan Sah had booked tickets to Goa in advance to gamble at the "Big Daddy Casino." Their addiction to gambling and online gaming motivated them to commit the theft, intending to use the stolen money for gambling and luxury spending, as per the Delhi Police.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, the Delhi Police Special Staff of the South-East District and the Gurugram Crime Branch neutralised dreaded and wanted criminal Bhim Mahabahadur Jora in an armed encounter at Aastha Kunj Park, East of Kailash, during the intervening night of October 6 and 7.

According to DCP South-East Hemant Tiwari, acting on a secret tip-off about the movement of Jora, a joint team was constituted under the supervision of Inspector Rajender Singh Dagar, In-charge, Special Staff, South-East District, and Inspector Narender Sharma, In-charge, Crime Branch, Gurugram. The operation was launched around midnight to intercept the accused.

Further investigation is underway to identify his associates and the network associated with his interstate criminal activities. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)