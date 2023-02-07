New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Delhi Police has arrested gangster Chhota Rajan's aide Bhupendra alias Bhuppi and brought him to the national capital on transit remand from Uttarakhand, officials said on Tuesday.

Bhupendra alias Bhuppi, and accused in a 2020 case of fake currencies, was arrested from Haldwani jail in Uttarakhand and presented in a court here after which he was sent to four-day custody.

Bhuppi along with a gangster named Bunty were close aides of Chhota Rajan and has underworld connections.

As per police, Bhuppi was engaged in fake currency note business with terrorist Naushad, who was arrested from Jahangirpuri in the national capital last month. Bhuppi has been absconding in a case dating back to 2020.

Naushad, who is already under arrest, will also be questioned, the police said.

Naushad Ali and his associate Jagjit Singh alias Jagga were arrested last month from Jahangirpui. They were in touch with terrorists of the Harkat-ul Ansar outfit and the Hizbul Mujahideen, which has been designated as a terror outfit in India.

Naushad, the terrorist who was arrested in the Jahangirpuri area of the national capital had on interrogation earlier disclosed to Delhi Police that he received instructions from his Pakistani handlers and attempted going to Pakistan through Nepal twice but failed, sources claimed.

The duo was also in touch with certain gangsters namely Sunil Rathi, Neeraj Bawana, Irfan Chhenu, Hashim Baba, Ible Hasan and Imran Pehelwan, police have found.

Both the arrested terrorists were tasked to carry out targeted attacks on "right-wing Hindu leaders," according to Delhi Police

According to the sources, during the interrogation by the Special Cell, Naushad revealed that he was constantly receiving instructions from Pakistani handlers Asfaq and Suhail. Naushad had constant contact with Pakistani terrorist Asfaq alias Arif.

Asfaq alias Arif is a special member of the terrorist organization Lashkar e Taiba.

Naushad revealed during the probe that when he was in jail, he had met Nadeem associated with the terrorist organization Harkat-ul-Ansar.

Sources said that Naushad also went to Nepal twice in 2019 to find a way to go from Nepal to Pakistan.

Naushad, who was imprisoned for murder, was released from jail in 2018 after 25 years, since then he started working at the behest of Pakistani terrorist Suhail.

Naushad had been lodged in different jails in India for almost 27 years and during that time he kept meeting the terrorists of Pakistani terrorist organizations, after which he started working for them, the police said. (ANI)

