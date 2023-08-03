New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): A 33-year-old school worker has been arrested by the Delhi Police for sexually assaulting a 3.5-year-girl child in a school near the Chirag Delhi flyover, Panchsheel Enclave, officials said on Thursday.

According to officials, the accused has been identified as Arjun Kumar.

The police said that on Tuesday, a PCR call was received at PS Hauz Khas regarding child abuse at a school.

Acting on the complaint, the police staff visited the school and met with the victim and her aunt.

"The victim specified the sexual abuse incident by the accused, who used to work in the male washroom at the school," the police said.

"The girl said her mother that the 'safaiwala' uncle used to see her when she went to toilet and he has sexually assaulted her," added the police.

The police said that a case has also been registered under section 376/377 Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"The accused has been arrested and sent to Judicial Custody," added the police.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

