New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested two individuals and apprehended a juvenile accused of making extortion calls posing as gang members of Neeraj Bawana.

The police also seized three mobile phones and a motorcycle from them.

Also Read | Germany: New Housing Construction Set to Strongly Decline.

The two accused have been identified as Deepak Jha (resident of Jhangirpuri in Delhi and Nishant (resident of Begumpur, Delhi), both aged 20. The accused were subjected to sustained interrogation following which they disclosed their involvement in the crime.

The mobile phones and sim cards used in the commission of crime were seized from their possession. Further, one juvenile who was involved in the crime was also apprehended.

Also Read | Germany: New Housing Construction Set to Strongly Decline.

The police found no linkage with any of the Neeraj Bawana gang members. The accused said that the extortion calls were made in revenge for an unpaid transaction payment that was due with the complainant, DCP Outer North Ravi Kumar Singh said.

The DCP Outer North said the complainant, Ravi Kumar Singh, informed the police about the incident only on July 17 after receiving several extortion calls from June 22.

The police said that on June 22 the complainant who is a resident of Swaroop Nagar in Delhi and works at a dye-making unit at Bawana, first received an extortion phone call from an unknown number demanding Rs 8 lakhs from him. He was threatened that he will be killed along with his family if their demand was not met.

Initially, the complainant did not report the incident to anyone since the caller ID of the number showed the name of Sanjay Gupta but a photo of Neeraj Bawana. The complainant confined himself in his home out of fear.

Following this, the complainant received similar calls from different numbers on June 24 and 25. Initially, he did not come to his office but after some days he started coming thinking that the matter has cooled down.

Again, on July 17, he received another call following which he informed the police. The police examined the situation and registered a case under sections 387, 507, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code at Bawana police station.

Initially, the accused demanded an amount of Rs 8 lakhs from the complainant but later kept on reducing the amount and finally came down to Rs. 35000. This gave them away as it raised suspicion they might be novices and were not involved with any gang, police said.

The Bawana police team enquired and scrutinized the whole incident from June 22 to July 17. They launched technical surveillance through the Cyber-Police station on the available data.

Initially, the police found out that the mobile numbers used in the commission of offence were procured from fake addresses. The team, then used manual intelligence and traced the address of the suspected accused and apprehended them, police said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)