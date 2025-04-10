New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Four illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, including three who worked as property dealers, have been apprehended from Delhi's Bawana and Mahipalpur, police on Thursday said.

The accused, identified as Mustaq (72) and his sons Shahid Khan (28) and Mintu (32), were residing in Bawana's JJ Colony, they said.

A police official said that the accused were residing in the city for over two decades using forged documents.

An illegal Bangladeshi, identified as Md Monto, was detained from Mahipalpur area while he was seeking accommodation, he said.

They had illegally entered India from Bangladesh via West Bengal and later settled in Delhi. They were currently working as property dealers in Bawana area and were in possession of fake birth certificates and other forged Indian identity documents.

The official said that the police received a tip-off about their presence in Bawana and they were apprehended following a raid.

“During interrogation, the accused initially denied any link with Bangladesh and tried to mislead the police by producing forged documents. However, sustained interrogation and verification of the documents revealed the truth,” a senior officer said.

The accused admitted to procuring fake documents in West Bengal and Delhi with the help of local agents.

They had been residing at multiple locations in the city before settling in JJ Colony, Bawana, the officer said.

A case under relevant sections of the BNS and Section 14 of the Foreigners Act was registered, he added.

The officer further said that the police approached Monto, who had been living in India illegally for 15 years, upon receiving secret information about him seeking an accommodation in Mahipalpur area.

“The individual failed to produce valid documents and admitted to being an illegal migrant who had entered India 15 years ago,” he said.

He was sent to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for deportation procedures after legal formalities.

