New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Five Bangladeshi nationals were arrested by the Delhi police from different areas of the city for illegally residing in the country.

Police said that two Bangladeshis were arrested from the Sadar Bazar area, and the remaining three from the outer district.

All these Bangladeshis were living illegally in India and had also made their documents, said the Delhi police.

Earlier on March 8, Delhi Police conducted a verification drive against illegal immigrants at Jai Hindi Camp in the national capital's Vasant Kunj area.

Speaking to ANI, Sub-Inspector Ravi Malik said that during the verification process, they ask people for their identity proofs for verification and all their details were verified. He added that if someone was found suspicious, their ID proofs are sent to their concerned districts for verification.

On March 6, the Delhi Police also conducted a verification drive to identify illegal Bangladeshi immigrants living in the Sangam Vihar area.

In January this year, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena directed the police to launch a special mission to identify Bangladeshi immigrants living in the national capital.

Earlier at a meeting of the top officials of the Delhi Police, it was decided to intensify the measures to identify and deport illegal immigrants from Bangladesh as part of a drive against those staying illegally in the country.

The LG had directed the Delhi police to launch an outreach program through print and social media to generate public awareness on the importance of verifying employees/domestic help and workers, including construction labour, in the interest of their own security.

"Resident Welfare Associations/Shopkeeper Associations may also be sensitised about the need for antecedent verification before employment. For those employers who are providing employment, accommodation or shelter to such illegal immigrants without antecedent verification, suitable legal action may also be initiated," the LG's letter in January to the Delhi Police Commissioner read.

In February this year, Delhi Police apprehended 16 people suspected of staying in India illegally.

The officials said that the people were found overstaying in India without a valid Visa. They were produced before the Foreign Regional Registration Office (FRRO), which ordered their deportation. Accordingly, they were sent to a Detention Centre. (ANI)

