New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): Delhi Police has arrested six accused who were allegedly involved in drug peddling across the national capital city.

Police said that the accused were found with 17.24 grams of smack, one two-wheeler, one car, and eight mobile phones.

Also Read | Key Financial Rule Changes From April 1, 2025: From New Tax Slabs to UPI Deactivation, Check New Financial Rules Coming Into Effect From Next Month.

The operation was part of the Delhi Police's comprehensive anti-drug campaign, which aims to eliminate the drug menace from society.

The police have been conducting various operations and campaigns across all districts and units to combat drug-related crimes.

Also Read | Nokia To Upgrade Vodafone Idea Limited's Optical Transport Network To Support 4G Growth and Boost 5G Rollout in India.

DCP North West Bhisham Singh said the accused, identified as Abhishek, Rajendra, Suraj, Monu, Ronit, and Abhay, have a history of involvement in multiple heinous criminal cases. They were arrested on March 24 after a thorough investigation and intelligence gathering.

This crackdown is part of the Delhi Police's efforts to curb drug trafficking, which has resulted in the arrest of over 1,268 narco-offenders and the recovery of approximately 71.1 kilograms of heroin/smack in the past year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)