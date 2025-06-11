New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): In a hit-and-run case in New Delhi, the Delhi Police arrested the vehicle owner and recovered the offending vehicle.

Identified as Manish (37), the vehicle owner was arrested by a team led by Superintendent of Police (SI) Mukesh, comprising HC Rajbir and HC Sandeep under the supervision of Inspector Bineet Kumar Pandey and Tilak Nagar Station House Officer (SHO) and the overall guidance of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Surender Singh Rathee.

CCTV cameras of all neighbourhoods were checked to shortlist vehicles, which led to the identification of the owner and the vehicle.

The incident occurred on May 16, around 1:40 a.m., when a person was hit by a speeding car while he was dragging his motorcycle at the red light near the Subhash Nagar Metro station.

Identified as Vikas (23), the injured was initially admitted at Guru Gobind Singh Hospital and was later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital for further treatment. However, he succumbed to injuries on May 19.

Meanwhile on June 10, the Delhi Police arrested one accused, identified as Roshan (23), resident of Shadipur and are on the lookout for another in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old man was brutally stabbed to death with a pair of scissors in Delhi's Prasad Nagar area, allegedly over a dispute over a stolen mobile phone.

The victim, identified as Sagar (25), a resident of Holambi Kalan who worked as a rag-picker, was found unconscious and severely injured on the footpath near Tikona Park in Karol Bagh around 9:40 AM on June 8.

A PCR call alerted the police about a man lying in an unconscious state after being stabbed.

According to police, Sagar was found with multiple stab wounds. He was immediately rushed to the RML Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

As per the medico-legal case (MLC), the deceased had sustained several puncture wounds on his chest, hip, buttock, and head. A foot deformity was also noted, suggesting a violent attack with a sharp-edged weapon.

From the crime scene, police recovered a black-yellow cloth cap, a pair of red slippers, and a syringe with a needle. The District Mobile Crime Team and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) examined the site.

The deceased was initially unidentified, and no eyewitnesses were found, the police said. A case under section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Prasad Nagar police station. (ANI)

