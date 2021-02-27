New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): The Delhi Police has arrested a man from Kashmir, for cheating an Afghan national by inducing him for selling his emerald stone at a higher price.

The arrest was made on February 25, following a complaint of Syed Shah Agha, from Afghanistan.

Agha said the arrested Gulam Hasan had given him only Rs 21 lakh after selling the emerald worth Rs 2.73 crore. Hasan had promised Agha that he would sell the jewel for a higher price.

"Hasan knew that the complainant belongs to Afghanistan and will not remain in India for a long time. Hence, he deliberately started delaying the matter," police said in a statement.

Further investigation is underway and more information is awaited. (ANI)

