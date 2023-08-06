New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was arrested from Jharkhand for allegedly duping people on the pretext of facilitating payments on an e-wallet by downloading an application on their phones, police said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Prawin Poddar, a resident of Deoghar.

A case was registered after a woman alleged that she received a call regarding an offer on her e-wallet. The complainant said she followed the instructions given over the call and downloaded an application, a senior police officer said.

The caller allegedly asked her to put in the first five digits of her mobile number in the app, which she did and then her UPI PIN, after which she received messages from her bank of Rs 99,104 being debited from her account twice, police said.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the bank account belonged to Odisha and the miscreant was making the call from Deoghar. The calling number was traced and Poddar was arrested following a raid, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said.

A phone seized from the accused was analysed and an application called Rustdesk was found in it, the DCP said.

