New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Wednesday said it has arrested six people from Southeast Delhi for allegedly running a bogus education centre and giving fake marksheets and degrees to "students".

Two of the accused Rehan (25) and Kaif (27) owned the institute named 'Mountain Institute of Management and Technology' at Kilokari village in Sunlight Colony, under which they used to issue fake marksheets and certificates for graduation courses without the students having to appear for exams.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Shocker: Woman Loses Nearly 9 Lakh to Conman Who Promised To Reunite Her With Boyfriend by Black Magic.

They used to charge Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 per person, a senior police officer said.

The others arrested are Rekha (26), Poonam (22), Deepika (22) and Amita (22).

Also Read | UPSC Rolls Out 'One Time Registration' Platform for Civil Service Aspirants To Facilitate Process of Application.

Explaining their modus operandi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Pandey said they used to obtain data of prospective targets from a job portal and then assure them of providing backdated certificates of graduation courses without them having to appear in any exam.

"The payment was being received through UPI and other online modes. After receiving the payment, they used to provide fake degrees of recognised universities to the candidate, whose record would never get updated in the respective varsities," she said.

The arrests were made based on a tip-off received on July 13. Six mobile phones, a laptop, printer, seals, fabricated marksheets, degree certificates, a record register and payment slips were recovered from their possession, police said.

The arrested have been booked under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 120 (concealing design to commit offence punishable with impris­onment) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, they said.

Investigation is underway to extract data of beneficiary candidates and alleged transactions, which runs into several lakh of rupees, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)