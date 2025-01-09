New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested two sharpshooters of the Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu Gang wanted in a triple murder case in Haryana's Panchkula, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Sahil alias Poli and Vijay Gehlot, were arrested from Bangalore on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, the police officer said.

"Both suspects were wanted for their involvement in multiple crimes, including daylight murders in Delhi and a high-profile triple murder case in Panchkula, Haryana," a senior police officer said.

The officer further said that a team tracked the fugitives' movements, conducting multiple raids across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Karnataka, before apprehending the suspects.

Three mobile phones and Rs 2 lakh in cash were recovered from the suspects, he added. These items are being analysed for further evidence and connections to their criminal network.

Police said that Sahil was first arrested in 2018 for a robbery case in Najafgarh. While in custody, he became acquainted with Sachin Chhikara, a prominent member of the Nandu gang.

Upon his release, Sahil committed further crimes under the gang's instructions, including the murder of Roshan alias Chhota in Najafgarh.

Gehlot, a close associate of the Nandu gang, became one of its most trusted operatives, the officer said.

