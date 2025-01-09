Raipur, January 9: Two labourers were injured and many others feared trapped after a silo at a smelting plant collapsed in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli district on Thursday, police said. The incident occurred in the afternoon at the plant located in the Saragaon area of the district, Mungeli Superintendent of Police Bhojram Patel said.

As per preliminary information, the silo – an iron structure used to store bulk materials – crashed, trapping under it some workers present at the site, he said. After being alerted, police reached the spot and a rescue operation was launched, the official said. Mungeli Chimney Collapse: Under-Construction Kusum Plant Structure Collapses in Chhattisgarh, Over 30 Trapped (Watch Video).

Silo at Smelting Plant Collapses in Mungeli

Mungeli, Chhattisgarh: A major accident occurred at the under-construction Kusum plant, where more than 30 people were buried under debris due to the collapse of an under-construction chimney. Police and administrative teams are on the spot, working to rescue the people trapped… pic.twitter.com/qeSf9FMsxZ — IANS (@ians_india) January 9, 2025

So far, two injured workers have been rescued and shifted to a hospital in Bilaspur, he said. Many more workers are reported to be trapped under the collapsed structure and efforts are being made to pull them out, the official added.

