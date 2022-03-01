New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a wanted gangster and key member of Lawrence Bishnoi and Kala Jathedi syndicate, officials said.

The accused Virender Partap alias Kala Rana (28) is wanted in many criminal cases, they said.

Rana was carrying a reward of Rs 1,00,000 on his head in connection with a case registered in Haryana, police said.

In this case, he along with his associates had barged into a jewellery shop in Ambala, Haryana and shot dead the shop manager, a senior police officer.

While in jail, the accused became close friends with Sampat Nehra, an associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. In 2017, he along with Nehra and others opened fire on a person named Rajender alias Raja, the brother of ex-MLA Dilbag Singh, he said.

“In 2019, the accused was declared a proclaimed offender and the same year, he left India using a fake passport,” Manishi Chandra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), said.

In February 2020, a criminal named Raj Kumar was deported from Thailand. During interrogation, Kumar had disclosed that Rana was also operating from Thailand, the officer said.

In July, 2021, Counter Intelligence Unit of the Special Cell arrested Kala Jathedi from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. After his arrest, efforts were made to nab Rana, police said.

"Based upon a specific input, we apprehended Rana and necessary legal proceedings are being carried out. He is currently wanted in over four dozen criminal cases, the details of the same are being verified," the DCP added.

