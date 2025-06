New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) The vigilance unit of the Delhi Police arrested an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) posted at the Govindpuri Police Station for allegedly accepting a bribe to remove names of a family from a criminal case, officials said on Wednesday.

ASI Sushil Sharma was arrested along with a tea vendor who acted as his conduit in collecting the bribe, the unit said in a statement.

The complainant, a daily-wager residing in the Govindpuri area, had earlier paid Rs 5,000 to the ASI, who was investigating a case of quarrel and assault involving the complainant's family.

"When Sharma allegedly demanded another Rs 5,000 to remove their names from the probe, the man approached the vigilance unit," the statement said.

A trap was laid and the complainant, following Sharma's instructions, handed the bribe to a tea vendor near the police station.

The vendor, in turn, delivered the tainted currency to Sharma inside the police station.

The team monitored the transaction and apprehended both the ASI and the tea vendor.

The vigilance unit further stated that the bribe money was recovered from Sharma's pocket.

