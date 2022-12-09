New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): The Delhi Police has booked two juveniles under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly stabbing a 17-year-old boy in the Bhagirathi Vihar area of the national capital on Monday, it informed on Friday.

In an official statement, the police said that at around 9.30 pm on December 5, a boy aged 17 years was stabbed by two juveniles, both of around 17 years of age, in the Bhagirathi Vihar area.

Both the victim and the two accused persons are school-going children who hail from the same locality.

Upon receiving the information, the police immediately registered a case under sections 307 (Attempt to murder) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC and apprehended the two accused juveniles. Two knives have also been recovered from their possession.

After following all procedures, both were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) and sent to protective custody by the JJB, it said further.

Investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

