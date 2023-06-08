New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Delhi Police have booked two persons under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly threatening and sexually harassing a minor girl in South West Delhi, officials said on Thursday.

According to Delhi Police, a complaint was registered against two persons at Madhu Vihar police station by a woman on June 7.

As per the woman complainant, the accused persons have given loan to her father of Rs 15 lakh. But despite repayment of Rs 23 lakh, the duo threatened to kidnap her 12-year-old sister and sell her.

The complainant in her complaint said that both the accused persons also touched her younger sister inappropriately.

Based on the complaint, the Delhi Police registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO act.

"The investigation into the matter is underway," police said. (ANI)

