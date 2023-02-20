New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The Delhi Police has registered a case against Uttar Pradesh legislator Akshay Pratap Singh and others after the wife of MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh filed a case of cheating and forgery against them, officials said on Monday.

Raghuraj Pratap Singh, also known as Raja Bhaiya, is the MLA from UP Kunda assembly constituency.

In her complaint, Bhanvi Kumari Singh said she is a director and majority shareholder of Shree Da Properties Private Limited which has its registered office in Lucknow, police said.

MLC Akshay, with the help of his close aide Anil Kumar Singh, Indra Deo Patel, Umesh Kumar Nigam, Hari Om Shanker Srivastava, and Arun Kumar Rastogi, a charted accountant, with the intention to grab immovable and movable assets and properties pertaining and owned by the company, appointed himself and his aforesaid aides as directors of the firm by forging her signatures and by fabricating falsified documents, the FIR stated.

A case under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged), 109 (punishment of abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment) and 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) has been registered by the Economic Offence Wing of the Delhi Police, officials added.

The FIR further stated, "All the persons with the help of other unknown, by introducing themselves as directors and shareholders of my company, selling its immovable and moveable without the legal and bonafide approval of the competent authority on the basis of false and fabricated documents," the FIR said.

"The above named persons were illegally appointed as the directors of the company from July 26, 2017. However, on this date, the company only had two directors -- the applicant and her elder daughter -- and none of us had approved the appointment of any of the directors of the company," it said.

"After analyzing the annual return for 2017-18 and form PAS-3, which was procured from the inspection conducted by me, I was shocked to realize that the accused had illegally and fraudulently allotted a total number of 30,000 shares to themselves by forging my signatures on the resolution dated July 30, 2017," the FIR stated.

