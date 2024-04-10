New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): The Delhi Police busted a child trafficking racket and freed three infants from them and arrested one male and three females accused.

"On 02.04.24 at 6 PM an information regarding a child trafficking gang seen near Sonia hospital was received at PS Nangloi," said Delhi Police.

Accordingly a raiding team was vonstituted under the supervision of SHO Nangloi Rajesh Kumar under the supervision of ACP Nangloi Jaipal Singh.

In a swift operation by the team, one male and three females, including a woman carrying a baby girl, were apprehended as they were planning to take the child to an undisclosed location. The infant rescued was around 15-20 days old, said Delhi Police.

The accused arrested are - 41-yrs Gurmeet Singh, resident of Tihar; 37 yrs Hasmeet Kaur, resident of Tihar; 30 years Mariyam, resident of Mayur Vihar and 24 Years Naina, resident of Nihal Vihar. All of them are from Delhi.

Accordingly, a case under Section 370/34 IPC was registered and the investigation was taken up.

The infant was traced back to Fazilka, Punjab. She was to be sold for a hefty sum before vigilant officers intervened. The parents of the rescued baby girl were informed accordingly.

Subsequent investigations revealed a chilling modus operandi employed by the traffickers. The accused disclosed that they use to lure poor families and take away their children and sold them to others.

One of the rescued baby girl was from Punjab and the accused tried to sell her in Uttar Pradesh, however, they could not find a buyer and were trying to sell the infant in Delhi, when they were caught, said Delhi Police.

During the further investigation, information of another child, a baby girl, aged about 3 months sold in Chandigarh for about Rs 2.5 lakhs was disclosed.

Accordingly, a team was moved and on the intervening nights of April 10 and 11, and the team rescued the child from a couple in Chandigarh, according to Delhi Police. (ANI)

