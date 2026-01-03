New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): Delhi Police have busted a major cyber crime syndicate operating through a web of shell companies, arresting two accused and uncovering transactions linked to nearly Rs 180 crore in cyber fraud cases traced across the country.

The crackdown was carried out under Operation Cy-Hawk, launched to dismantle organised cyber fraud networks and choke illicit financial channels used for routing cheated money.

According to the Cyber Police Station of the New Delhi District, the operation focused on mule accounts, cash handlers and shell companies allegedly created to launder proceeds of cyber fraud. Investigators identified multiple hotspots in the district linked to suspicious financial activity. Scrutiny of complaints on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) revealed that a bank account was being repeatedly used to receive fraud proceeds. The account was registered in the name of M/s Kudremukh Trading (OPC) Private Limited, based in Connaught Place.

Police said the account bore the hallmarks of a mule account, with multiple complaints pointing to organised cyber crime. An FIR was registered on November 19, 2025, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation was initiated.

During the probe, it emerged that the company account was opened in the name of Rajesh Khanna, who later disclosed that he had acted on the directions of Sushil Chawla and Rajesh Kumar Sharma. Investigators found that the duo controlled fund transfers and had allegedly opened 20 shell companies to siphon off the money. Further scrutiny revealed links to 176 cyber fraud complaints amounting to approximately Rs 180 crore, with funds routed through multiple layers of these companies.

Police said Rajesh Khanna has since died in Noida. The remaining accused, Sushil Chawla and Rajesh Kumar, initially joined the investigation but later evaded notices and failed to cooperate, following which they were arrested. Digital evidence suggested Khanna was allegedly used as a pawn, while the accused claimed links to a person reportedly involved in similar fraud cases in West Bengal.

Two mobile phones and a laptop have been seized. Devices and bank accounts are being examined with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre for nationwide linkage, as further investigation continues. (ANI)

