New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): Delhi Police has busted an illegal arms factory with a huge stockpile of weapons, along with raw material, and apprehended three people from different areas of Uttar Pradesh, following raids.

The team of Sarai Rohilla Police Station conducted a raid and seized six country-made pistols, 12 country-made pistols without screw, and raw material for more than 250 pistols.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North Delhi, Raja Banthia, said, "Six country-made pistols, 12 country-made pistols without screw, and raw material for more than 250 pistols were seized.

A day earlier, the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police had busted a racket dealing in the manufacturing and trading of duplicate products, including All Out Ultra, Good Knight, Godrej Hit & Godrej Soap.

A large quantity of counterfeit products and packaging materials was recovered, the police said.

Three accused persons have been apprehended and booked in an FIR registered under Sections 318(4)/336(4)/125/280 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 63 of the Copyright Act at the Police Station Crime Branch, Delhi.

According to the police, acting on specific intelligence regarding the manufacturing and trading of counterfeit/duplicate All Out Ultra, Good Knight, Godrej Hit & Godrej Soap, information was developed in coordination with authorised legal representatives of the companies.

Earlier, on August 31, In a major crackdown on narcotics, the Delhi Police apprehended a woman from the Kalandra colony, Bhalswa dairy and recovered 300 grams of heroin from her after acting on a tip-off.The accused has been identified as Afsana (23), a resident of Jahangirpuri.Accordingly, a case u/s 21, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) was registered at the PS Bhslwa Dairy.

The accused was later arrested. After sustained interrogation and arrest of Afsana, in a late-night raid, Delhi Police arrested two suppliers, identified as Narender (37) and Jyoti aka Manshi (35).

A total of 712 grams of heroin were recovered from them, broken down as 52 grams, 470 grams, 170 grams and 20 grams.Sections 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act were also added in the case.A total of 1,012 grams (1 kg and 12 grams) of Heroin was recovered in all. (ANI)

