New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) The Delhi Police's Special Cell has busted a Pakistan-organised terror module with the arrest of two terrorists, officials said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said, "Pakistan-organised terror module has been busted. Two Pakistan-trained terrorists have been arrested."

Explosives and firearms have been recovered from them in a multi-state operation, he added.

Further details are awaited, police said.

