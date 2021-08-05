New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): The newly-appointed Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Wednesday held a high-level meeting with all the special Commissioners of Police to discuss significant law and order-related issues.

One of the major issues discussed in the meeting was to ensure basic amenities to the personnel reporting for law and order duties, sources told ANI.

Chairing the meeting, Asthana stressed that all the police personnel reporting at law and order duties and have to travel long distances must be provided with basic needs like stay, food, hygienic washrooms, and other needs.

The meeting was held in the Delhi Police headquarters at Ashoka Road. Asthana, who recently took over as the Commissioner, on Wednesday also held an inter-state coordination meeting to strengthen cooperation and address issues related to preparation for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations in the national capital.

The heads of the police forces of neighboring states also participated in the meeting. (ANI)

