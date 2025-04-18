New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): The North-West District Police of Delhi has registered 42 cases under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita over the last 15 days as part of a targeted crackdown on organised crime. The operation resulted in multiple arrests and seizures related to illicit liquor, illegal arms, gambling, and narcotics.

In a series of actions targeting the illicit liquor trade, police teams apprehended 84 individuals involved in bootlegging and seized 1,357.5 litres of illicit liquor. The liquor was being brought from neighbouring states for illegal distribution in the district.

In an intensified operation against unlawful possession of weapons and street crime, 54 individuals were arrested, with significant seizures including 39 knives, 15 country-made pistols, 11 live cartridges, 2 motorcycles, 1 scooter, and a mobile phone. These targeted actions aim to dismantle arms trafficking networks and deter violent crime in the region, said the Delhi police.

The North-West District Police carried out multiple raids on suspected gambling dens, resulting in the arrest of 188 individuals. Authorities also seized Rs. 2,77,785 in cash along with extensive gambling paraphernalia. These efforts reflect the department's zero-tolerance policy towards illegal betting activities.

As part of ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking, 51 drug peddlers and receivers were arrested. Seized contraband included 752.26 grams of ganja, 1.21261 kilograms of smack, and one motorcycle. Investigations are underway to identify and dismantle the supply chain networks facilitating the movement of narcotics in the area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West District), Bhisham Singh, stated, "These actions are part of our unwavering commitment to maintain law and order, eliminate organised crime, and ensure a safe and respectful environment for the citizens of Delhi. We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to aid in our mission to uphold justice and community safety."

The Delhi Police reaffirmed their commitment to continuing stringent enforcement against criminal elements and urged citizens to support these initiatives by cooperating and promptly reporting incidents.

Further investigations and follow-up actions are ongoing. (ANI)

