Faridabad/New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): In the wake of the recent terror blast in Delhi, officials from the Delhi Police and Crime Branch reached the Okhla office of Al-Falah University to investigate possible links and gather evidence.

The move comes as part of ongoing investigations into the security lapse that resulted in the terror attack near the Red Fort in the national capital.

Sources confirmed that the police and crime branch teams arrived at the university premises to question staff, review records, and inspect any potential connection to the individuals or organisations involved in the attack. The inquiry is part of the authorities' efforts to prevent future terror incidents and ensure accountability for those responsible.

In response to the unfolding developments, the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) announced the immediate suspension of Al-Falah University. The decision was taken to maintain academic standards and prevent any potential misuse of the institution amidst the ongoing investigation.

AIU officials emphasised that the suspension is a precautionary measure and will remain in effect until the investigation is concluded and clarity emerges regarding the university's involvement, if any, in the terror-related activities.

Security agencies have intensified checks across educational institutions and public spaces following the Red Fort blast, which raised serious concerns about urban terrorism and extremist networks operating in sensitive areas.

The authorities are working to verify whether Al-Falah University had any linkages with individuals suspected of planning or facilitating the attack.

The Delhi Police, in coordination with Crime Branch officials, continues to gather intelligence from multiple sources, including educational institutions, to ensure no stone is left unturned in tracing terror networks.

The investigation underscores the government's commitment to zero tolerance for terrorism and to safeguarding citizens' lives in urban centres.

The university's suspension is expected to have immediate implications for students and faculty, who have been advised to cooperate with the authorities during the inquiry. The government has assured that strict action will be taken against any entity found to be supporting or facilitating extremist activities.

This incident has sparked widespread debate on security protocols in educational institutions and the urgent need for heightened vigilance to prevent future attacks. (ANI)

