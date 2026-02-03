New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Adani Defence & Aerospace and Italian Aerospace major Leonardo on Tuesday announced a strategic collaboration to build a helicopter manufacturing ecosystem in India, marking what leaders described as a new chapter in defence cooperation between the two countries.

Reflecting on the broader India-Italy partnership behind the collaboration, Antonio Enrico Bartoli, Ambassador of Italy to India, said, "Two global champions of the defence industry are opening a new chapter today. Their relationship is set to grow stronger over time. Just a few days ago, there was a visit to India by the leadership of the European Union. In the field of defence, India is a reliable and long-term partner of Italy. In the helicopter sector, Leonardo is building cutting-edge technology. We hope for more Indian investment in Italy. We look forward to strong cooperation. The FTA is not only about trade; it is about our values and security."

Linking this strategic cooperation with on-ground manufacturing plans in India, Adani Defence and Aerospace CEO Ashish Rajvanshi said, "We are going to build a helicopter manufacturing ecosystem right here in India. This is a huge step for Aatmnirbhar Bharat. We are creating South Asia's premier defence ecosystem. These helicopters are not imported; production will be done in India by Indian hands for India's future."

Reiterating the long-term intent of the partnership, Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Defence & Aerospace, said the partnership was driven by shared goals. "This partnership is rooted not only in shared expertise, but in shared purpose together. We will build an ecosystem on Indian soil that brings manufacturing, training and world-class support. Together, we will build confidence that India's helicopter capabilities will grow. It is a contribution to India's capabilities and India's future," he said.

Placing the collaboration within the government's broader defence and industrial policy framework, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said, "This is an important event of MOU between Adani Defence and Leonardo. It marks the coming together of two respected industrial entities. Just about a week back, during our Republic Day celebration, we had the honour of receiving and welcoming the President of the EU and the President of the EC. We had three deals during that summit. One was in the field of security and defence partnership. The next step would be the security and information agreement, which will enable greater collaboration. With the vision of Aatmnirbhar Bharat, we not only want to reduce import dependence but to build a competitive industrial capability within the country." (ANI)

