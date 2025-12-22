New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): The Cyber Cell of the Crime Branch, Delhi Police, has busted another major module involved in the illegal printing of wrappers/packaging for spurious medicines and fake cosmetic products.

They arrested three accused in a case involving the manufacture and sale of spurious medicines.

An FIR was registered under several sections. The charges include Sections 318(4), 336, 340, and 61(2) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Additionally, the FIR includes charges under the Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940, specifically under Sections 18A (1), 18(c), 27B(ii), and 27(c).

According to a statement, an investigation into the case revealed that a printing unit was supplying packaging materials for counterfeit medicines and cosmetics. Subsequently, two more accused involved in supplying printed wrapping boxes of fake medicines were arrested.

During the investigation, a raid was conducted at the printing press shop located at Rama Road, Delhi, from where they recovered two dye frames used for printing wrappers. Additionally, the raid also led to the busting of an active printing unit supplying packaging material for spurious medicines.

According to the release, one of the accused was operating a printing press on Rama Road in Delhi. From this unit, printed wrapping boxes were supplied for the manufacture and sale of illegal/spurious medicines (ointments/tubes). Two (02) dye frames used for printing wrapper boxes were also recovered.

One accused revealed that, on the directions of the co-accused, he placed orders for printed wrapping boxes used for manufacturing and selling illegal/spurious medicines (ointments/tubes) from the printer shop on Rama Road, Delhi.

Further investigation is in progress to identify and apprehend backwards and forward linkages, including sources of raw materials and the distribution network, with the aim of completely dismantling the entire spurious drug and fake cosmetic supply chain. (ANI)

