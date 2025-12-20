New Delhi, December 20: Delhi Police on Saturday denied receiving any complaint regarding the alleged assault of Ankit Dewan by an Air India Express pilot at Delhi airport Terminal 1, stating that no such matter has been reported to the police station either by Dewan or by the airline. The Delhi Police further stated that the matter came to light through social media. The police said that once they receive a written complaint from the victim, they will initiate appropriate legal action.

"With reference to a social media post posted on platform X by an Ankit Dewan, alleging physical assault by an Air India Express pilot at Terminal-1 of the airport- No such matter has been reported to the police station either by Ankit Dewan or by the airlines. The matter has come to the knowledge of the police through this social media post. Whenever a written complaint is received by the victim, in this regard, appropriate legal action will be taken," said Delhi Police. SpiceJet Passenger Alleges Assault by Air India Express Pilot at Delhi Airport Following Dispute Over Cutting Boarding Queue.

SpiceJet Passenger Alleges Assault by Air India Express Pilot at Delhi Airport

Here is a short video of Capt. Virender Sejwal looking at me lying on the floor, covered in blood, and probably realising the gravity of the situation for the first time. And a few more things that I did not mention in my earlier post: 🔸 My wife kept requesting for first aid.… https://t.co/CXlrqchhxC pic.twitter.com/x49XtWvfpE — Ankit Dewan (@ankitdewan) December 20, 2025

Earlier, passenger Ankit Dewan alleged that an Air India Express pilot physically assaulted him at Delhi Airport Terminal 1. Dewan said he and his family were directed to use the PRM security check, as they were travelling with a four-month-old baby in a stroller. He claimed that airport staff were cutting in line ahead of him, and when he pointed it out, the pilot allegedly asked whether he was uneducated. As a result, a verbal scuffle ensued, after which the pilot physically assaulted him, alleged Dewan.

"@AirIndiaX today one of your pilots, Capt. Virender Sejwal, assaulted me physically at T1, Delhi Airport. Here are the facts of the matter,: Me & my family were guided to use the security check that the staff uses (also the PRM check), because we had a 4 month old baby in a stroller. The staff was cutting the queue ahead of me. On calling them out, Capt. Virender, who himself was doing the same thing, asked me if I was anpadh (uneducated), and couldn't read the signs that said this entry was for staff. A verbal scuffle broke out. Not able to excercise restraint, the AIX pilot proceeded to physically assault me, leaving me bloody. The blood in the photograph (first comment) on his shirt is also mine," said Dewan. SpiceJet Passenger Gets Stuck Inside Toilet Mid-Air for Entire Journey on Bengaluru-Bound Flight; Airline To Provide Ticket Refund.

Following the incident, Dewan claimed that he was forced to write a letter stating that he would not pursue the matter further. He also questioned Delhi Airport over the alleged mismanagement of the situation and raised concerns with Delhi Police about why he was unable to lodge a complaint. "How can @DelhiAirport get away with such mismanagement, combining staff entry with passengers carrying infants, creating chaos at a sensitive security area? I thought Airports were safe places! I was forced to write a letter stating that I will not pursue this matter further ... It was either write that letter, or miss my flight and throw the 1.2 lakhs holiday bookings down the drain. @DelhiPolice, why can't I file a complaint after coming back? Must I sacrifice my money too, to seek justice? Will the CCTV footage disappear in the 2 days till I make it back to Delhi?," added Dewan.

Later, Air India expressed regret over the incident and condemned the pilot's behaviour. In a tweet, the airline stated that the pilot has been removed from his official duties and said that appropriate action will be taken pending a thorough investigation. "@ankitdewan We profoundly regret this incident at Delhi Airport, involving one of our employees who was traveling as a passenger on another airline. We extend our heartfelt empathy for the distress it has caused, and strongly condemn such behaviour. The concerned employee has been removed from official duties with immediate effect, and appropriate action will be taken pending thorough investigation. While we refrain from public comments while due process is followed, please be assured this matter has our highest attention. We remain fully committed to provide due cooperation to law enforcement authorities to ensure a fair and thorough process," said Air India Express.

