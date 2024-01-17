New Delhi, January 17: In an unfortunate mid-air incident on Tuesday, a SpiceJet passenger was stuck inside an aircraft lavatory for around an hour due to malfunctioning of the door lock. The incident occurred onboard the flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru on Tuesday, and the airline is providing a full refund to the passenger, according to a SpiceJet spokesperson. IndiGo Pilot Assault Incident: Another Video Surfaces, Shows Passenger Apologising

The airline has also apologised for the inconvenience caused to the passenger. Soon after landing at the Bengaluru airport, an engineer opened the lavatory door and the passenger came out. Details about the passenger could not be immediately ascertained. "On 16 January, a passenger unfortunately got stuck inside the lavatory for about an hour on SpiceJet flight operating from Mumbai to Bengaluru, while the aircraft was airborne due to a malfunction in the door lock. IndiGo Pilot Assault Incident: Fellow Passenger Claims Pilot Blamed The Travellers for Delay in Flight, Acknowledges Misconduct

"Throughout the journey, our crew provided assistance and guidance to the passenger. Upon arrival, an engineer opened the lavatory door, and the passenger received immediate medical support," the spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday. The spokesperson also said the passenger is being provided a full refund.