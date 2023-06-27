New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): The Delhi police detained the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) workers on Tuesday for staging a protest outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

ABVP workers protested against the Delhi government over the 'mismanagement' of coaching institutes in the national capital.

Earlier, at least 61 people were admitted to three hospitals after a fire broke out in a coaching center building in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar on June 15, an official statement said.

According to the statement, around 200-250 students from different coaching centers were attending the classes at the time of the incident.

On June 16, the Delhi High Court took suo moto Cognizance of the Mukherjee Nagar fire incident after taking note of the newspaper report and WhatsApp messages circulating on social media.

The vacation bench comprising justices Jasmeet Singh and Vikas Mahajan took suo moto Cognizance. It issued notice to Delhi Government, Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police and the MCD and sought a response within two weeks.

The court asked the concerned to file a response within two weeks and listed the matter before the bench of the Chief Justice on 3 July.

"List this matter before a bench comprising the hon'ble chief justice for the appropriate order or direction on July 3," the bench directed. (ANI)

