New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Delhi police on Monday issued a circular directing all police officers to appear physically before the courts for evidence.

The decision comes after the Delhi lawyers went on strike against the LG's notification for deposition of police personnel through video conferencing from the Police station.

In response to the circular, Lawyers of the Delhi District Court Bar Associations withdrew their strike after the demand for physical deposition of police personnel before the court was met.

Earlier on Saturday evening, the Coordination Committee rejected the request made by the Bar Council of India (BCI) to recall the upcoming strike against the deposition of police personnel from Police stations. The committee said that there shall be a complete abstention from work if their genuine demands are not acceded to.

After a meeting of office bearers, the coordination committee stated, "We firmly stand on our demand and reiterate that police personnel have to appear only in physical mode in the courts for the deposition/evidence."

On Saturday morning, a letter was issued by BCI Chairman and Senior Advocate, Manan Kumar Mishra, to recall the upcoming strike/agitation. The BCI Chairman requested the coordination committee to participate in a proposed meeting with BCI and the Bar Council of Delhi.

"However, we would like to make it crystal clear that the Coordination Committee has raised the agitation to protect the interest of public at large and will continue with the agitation till our genuine demand is not met with," the committee said.

The committee said that its genuine demand that all the police officials have to appear physically before the court for deposition/ evidence is not acceded to, we shall continue with our call for indefinite abstention from work from 08.09.2025, and the same shall be in a more intensified manner. (ANI)

