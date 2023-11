New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Friday registered a First Information Report (FIR) at the Special Cell police station in connection with deepfake AI-generated video of actress Rashmika Mandana, the police said.

The Delhi Police have registered the FIR under relevant sections, and an investigation has been carried out into the matter.

"In regard to the deep fake AI-generated video of Rashmika Mandana, an FIR u/s 465 and 469 of the IPC, 1860 and section 66C and 66E of the IT Act, 2000 has been registered at PS Special Cell, Delhi Police and an investigation has been taken up," the Delhi Police said.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Commission for Women also sought action after several media reports of a deepfake video of actress Rashmika Mandana circulated widely on social media platforms, an official statement said.

"The Delhi Commission for Women has taken suo-moto cognizance on media reports of adeepfake video of an Indian actress Rashmika Mandana circulating widely on several socialmedia platforms. Reportedly, the actress has also raised her concerns in the matter and hasstated that someone has illegally morphed her picture in the video," the statement said.

The Commission also noted that, till date, no arrests have been made in the case and sought a copy of the FIR with details of the accused in the matter by November 17.

"The Commission has learnt that till date no arrests have been made in the case. This is a veryserious matter. In view of the above, please provide a copy of the FIR registered in the matter, details of the accused arrested in the matter and detailed action taken report in the matter," the statement of DCW said.

"Considering the gravity of the matter, please provide the sought information to the Commissionby November 17," it added. (ANI)

