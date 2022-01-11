New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): The Delhi Police has filed fresh supplementary chargesheet in the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl case, where they have mentioned that Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar, on the date of the incident, was very angry and allegedly fired on a dog as it was barking, however, the bullet did not hit the dog.

The supplementary chargesheet has been filed against four accused in the case.

The chargesheet said that from the investigation conducted so far it is transpired that Accused Anil Dhiman, Praveen Dabas, Praveen alias Choti and Rahul alias Dhanda (mentioned at column No. 11) and their associates have abducted victim Ravindra alias Bhinda, Amit Kumar, deceased Sagar, Sonu alias Jaibhagwan and Bhagat alias Bhagtu from Shalimar Bagh, Delhi and Model Town-III, Delhi with motive to kill them.

The police further said that to fulfill their motive, they all had beaten victims brutally and mercilessly at Chhatrasal Stadium, Delhi, resulting in the deceased Sagar's death within hours of undergoing medical treatment.

Accused Rahul alias Dhanda and his associates had beaten the victim Ravindra alias Bhinda and Vikas alias Dolly and robbed their mobile phones at the Chhatrasal stadium at about 08:30 pm on May 4 2021.

Police said that there are sufficient evidence against the accused Anil Dhiman, Praveen Dabas, Praveen alias Choti and Rahul alias Dhanda to have committed offences punishable undersections 302/307/ 308/ 323/342/452/364/365/ 392/394 /397/ 147/148/149/188/269/506/ 34/120-B/ 201/174-A of the IPC.

The fact that Sushil Kumar, who was very angry and allegedly fired on dog as he was barking on him on the date the incident, however, bullet did not the dog, was mentioned in the disclosure statement of Rahul @ Dhanda. Rahul in his disclosure statement informed about an assembly that was taken place in the evening before the incident near the stadium. When the assembly was taking place, one dog started barking. Sushil Kumar, who was carrying his licence pistol fired dog, who was barking, but bulled did not hit the dog, Rahul said. He also narrated entire story related to the day.

"During investigation exhibits i.e., mobile phones, blood samples, weapon of offence etc. have been recovered/seized from the accused persons and sent to FSL for examination. Reports/FSL Results are still pending, police said adding that as and when the same is received, it will be submitted before this Court through supplementary charge sheet," said the Delhi Police.

Delhi Police has earlier submitted its first charge sheet in the Sagar Dhankar murder case before a Rohini Court, mentioning the names of around 13 accused, including wrestler Sushil Kumar.

An incident of a brawl among wrestlers at Delhi's Chhatrasal stadium was reported on May 4 in which some wrestlers were injured and they had to be admitted to a hospital. Sagar Dhankar, being one of them died during treatment.

The 38-year-old wrestler, Sushil Kumar, a prime suspect in the murder case and his associate Ajay Bakkarwala were arrested by a team of Special Cell, Delhi Police on May 23in the Mundka area of the national capital.

A non-bailable warrant was issued against Kumar and others in the case relating to the alleged killing of Sagar Dhankar at Chhatrasal Stadium on May 4.

According to Delhi Police, Kumar had been on the run trying to evade his arrest. He had crossed the borders of as many as seven states and union territories in the past 18 days. He also constantly changed his SIM cards in an effort to avoid arrest, informed the Delhi Police. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)