New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): No CCTV was found installed at the entrance or inside the school where two girl students were allegedly molested by an unknown person inside their classroom in a Municipal Corporation-run school in New Delhi.

"It was an MCD school and no CCTV was found installed at the entrance or inside the school. However, a number of CCTVs have been examined in the vicinity to trail the suspect/accused persons," said Delhi Police on Wednesday.

The police further said that the "cognizance was immediately taken" in the said matter and a case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

Further, a Special team has been formed to investigate the matter.

"On the basis of identity revealed by the girls, portray of suspect person has been prepared and two suspects have been zeroed-in," the police added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal said, "In an MCD run school in Bhajanpura area, two girl students sitting inside their class were molested by an unknown person. He went to their class and removed the clothes of the girls. He then removed his clothes and urinated in front of the class."

A notice has been issued to the police with the Delhi Commission for Women to take strict action and arrest the accused while the East MCD commissioner has been summoned before the commission.

She also alleged that the school administration tried to hide the incident and asked the girls to forget about the matter.

"When the girls briefed teachers and principal about the incident, they tried to hide it and asked girls to forget about it," she said adding that "an action should be taken against the school principal and class teacher under POCSO Act for not reporting the crime to Delhi Police and attempting to conceal the same."

The matter is under investigation. (ANI)

