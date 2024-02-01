New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): The Union Budget presented on Thursday has allocated almost Rs 11,397 crore to the Delhi Police, which is Rs 534.05 crore or 5 per cent less than last year's allocation of Rs 11932.03 crore.

Rs 11397.98 crore has been allocated to the Delhi Police.

Also Read | Gurugram Fire: Vegetables Worth Lakhs of Rupees Gutted in Massive Blaze in Khandsa Vegetable Market.

Delhi Police is responsible for maintaining and enforcing law and order in the National Capital Territory of Delhi. The responsibility also includes traffic management in the city.

The provision is for routine expenses as well as for various schemes to be implemented by Delhi Police such as developing traffic and communication networks in NCR mega cities and a model traffic system.

Also Read | Union Cabinet Chaired by PM Narendra Modi Approves Continuation of Scheme for Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies for Export of Garments.

Upgradation or expansion of communication infrastructure and training, induction of latest technology and installation of traffic signals, are some of the other works which come under the remit of the Delhi Police.

For the financial year 2023-2024, the budget allocated to the law enforcement agency was Rs 11932.03 crore.

The central government announced a slew of measures for the promotion of green growth and renewable energy while tabling the Interim Budget 2024-2025 in Parliament on Thursday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget speech today, said that through rooftop solarization, one crore households will be enabled to obtain up to 300 units of free electricity every month.

The Budget Session of Parliament commenced on Wednesday with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The Indian economy is projected to grow close to 7 per cent in the financial year 2024-25 which starts this April, said the Ministry of Finance in a review report.

India's economy grew 7.2 per cent in 2022-23 and 8.7 per cent in 2021-22. The Indian economy is expected to grow 7.3 per cent in the current financial year 2023-24, remaining the fastest-growing major economy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)