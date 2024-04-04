New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): The Security Unit of Delhi Police organised a conference on Wednesday to deliberate upon the strategies to strengthen the security arrangements for the ensuing General Elections, Delhi Police said in a press release.

The conference presided by Sanjay Arora, Commissioner of Police, Delhi was held at Conference Hall, Security Headquarters, Bapu Dham, Chanakyapuri, Delhi. Senior officers from Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) participated in the conference.

Dependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police, Protective Security Division highlighted the challenges before the Police in ensuring full-proof VIP security during election times and strategies for professionally handling the VIP programmes during the election campaign in his inaugural address. During the conference, there were sessions that included presentations and deliberations by officers from Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) on different aspects of Security arrangements.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Arora, Commissioner of Police, Delhi emphasised proper coordination between Delhi Police and CAPFs in providing a comprehensive security cover to protected persons during the election process. The Commissioner reiterated that security agencies have to plan and act professionally and ingeniously to tackle emerging security challenges. He further highlighted the fact that the security agencies need to smoothen public interface by political figures during the roadshows and mass contact programmes involving high-risk dignitaries without compromising on the safety and security aspects.

Senior officers from CAPFs also shared their valuable insights, effective strategies and best practices adopted to mitigate risks and enhance preparedness for security cover.

The Half-Day Conference will ensure greater bonhomie and coordination amongst various sister agencies and Delhi Police. Valuable insights have been gained and the same shall be translated into action in the days to come for fine-tuning the adaptive strategies and collaborative efforts on the ground. (ANI)

