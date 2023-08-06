New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police on Saturday arrested an absconding couple accused of forging documents in an alleged case of mortgaging the same property with a consortium of banks, police informed through a statement.

The accused duo were produced in a court and remanded to police custody for three days.

"Further investigation is ongoing in the case," the statement added.

The duo were arrested from Maharashtra's Jalgaon on August 3, police said, adding that a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh was declared on information leading to their arrest.

"They were wanted in other cases as well," the statement quoted the police as saying.

Police had registered a case under multiple sections of the Indian Pena Code on the basis of a complaint, alleging that Ajana Jain and Jitender Jain had secured a loan of Rs 2.6 crores against their residential property from the complainant company in 2014.

In September 2016, the complainant came to know that the alleged party have also availed loan from AU Finance and Central Bank of India by mortgaging the same property, according to the police.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused had managed to procure a loan of Rs 25 crore by mortgaging the same property at Bahajanpura, Delhi with seven different banks/NBFCs — Central Bank of India, Syndicate Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Essel Finance, Chola Mandalam Finance, Karvy Finance and AU Small Finance.

"The modus operandi of the accused was to obtain the loan on the basis of forged and fabricated sale deeds of the property being offered as collateral security with the banks," it added.

The accused were absconding since July 2016 and were continuously changing their location to evade the police.

Technical surveillance was mounted and human intelligence was developed in Jalgaon, Maharashtra and the exact location of the accused persons was ascertained before the final raid. They were arrested from a rented accommodation at Grahkul Colony in Jalgaon, Maharashtra on August 3, the police added. (ANI)

