New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): Delhi Police busted a drug syndicate after receiving secret information and arrested four people, including a woman. A total of 79 grams of heroin, worth lakhs of rupees, was recovered from their possession.

The Vijay Vihar Police Station got a tip about drug peddlers in the area on March 24. Accordingly, a team laid a trap in the area for the arrest of the target. The team intercepted the suspected person and arrested one drug peddler.

The accused was later identified as Gori Shankar resident of Raghubir Nagar, Delhi, aged 35 years, who was carrying illegal drugs in his possession. On searching, a total of 44.55 gms of illegal heroin was recovered from his possession.

During further investigation, the police arrested another man, Akram, 46, from Vivek Vihar on March 26. He had a criminal record with two past cases under the NDPS Act for causing grievous hurt. Akram then revealed the name of another person involved, Kamal Yadav, 29, from Gamri Extension.

Kamal was arrested on March 28, and police recovered 35 grams of heroin from him. He had previously been involved in 10 cases of theft and robbery.

Later, on April 10, the main supplier, a woman named Reetu (name changed), 29, was also arrested from Raghubir Nagar. Police found that she used to supply drugs to the other three accused in different parts of Rohini. She had also been involved in two earlier cases under the Excise Act and NDPS Act.

Further information on the case is still awaited.

Recently, under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (NMBA), the Anti-Narcotics Cell and AATS/North District of Delhi apprehended two individuals involved in drug trafficking, police said on Tuesday.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, North District Raja Banthia, on the evening of April 4, acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted near Vasudev Ghat in Civil Lines, leading to the recovery of over 10 kilograms of high-quality Ganja. (ANI)

