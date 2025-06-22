New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): The Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested notorious gangster Rakesh Pampu, wanted in multiple criminal cases across Haryana and the NCR. The gangster, who was carrying a reward of Rs 20,000 on his head, was apprehended in the early hours Sunday from Rohini, Delhi Police said.

Addressing the media, DCP Special Cell Amit Kaushik said, "Gangster Rakesh Pampu, who is mainly active in the Panipat and Haryana region, has 16 cases registered against him, including attempt to murder, robbery, and loot."

One of the most recent and high-profile crimes involving Pampu took place in the last week of February at Veer Dhaba in Murthal, where a man named Deepak was shot dead. The killing is believed to be the result of a long-standing enmity between the two.

"In the last week of February, he was involved in a murder at Veer Dhaba, Murthal, in which a man named Deepak lost his life. The accused has an old enmity with Deepak. In 2014, Deepak was named in the murder of Rakesh Pampu's brother-in-law, Vinod."

During the operation, the Special Cell recovered a car, a pistol, and several live rounds from Pampu.

"Rakesh Pampu is carrying a reward of Rs 20,000 on his head. Today, in the early morning hours, the Special Cell arrested him from Rohini. A car, a pistol, and rounds have been recovered from him," said the police. (ANI)

