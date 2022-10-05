New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested two "members" of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) who were booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, officials said.

A senior police officer said the two accused -- Israr Ali Khan and Mohd Samoon, alleged to be PFI activists -- were arrested from their houses in Khajuri Khas and Chand Bagh.

The arrests come a day after an FIR was registered against the two under Indian Penal Code sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups), along with sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at the Khajuri Khas police station, for allegedly planning and conspiring against the government and the country.

This is the second case registered under the UAPA against the PFI members in the national capital.

Earlier, four people allegedly linked to the outfit were arrested by Delhi Police under the Act. The Centre banned the PFI on September 28.

Subsequently, the Delhi Police conducted raids at PFI units in six districts of the city and detained 33 people allegedly linked with the group.

