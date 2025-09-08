New Delhi, [India], September 8 (ANI): Delhi Police on Monday said they have apprehended a man from Hapur in Uttar Pradesh in connection with the theft of a gold Kalash (Urn) estimated to be worth Rs 1 crore, from a religious programme held near the Red Fort in the national capital.

According to the Delhi Police's Crime Branch, the accused has been identified as Bhushan Verma, a resident of Hapur.

According to the police, the theft took place in a park near the Red Fort and was reported on September 3.

Along with a big jhari golden kalash (Urn) approximately weighing 760 grams a small jhari studded with diamonds, rubies, and emeralds and other items were reported stolen during the religious function organised by the Jain community.

Some of the stolen items were seized from the accused, and based on his statement, police are conducting searches in several places to retrieve other items he stole from the venue.

DCP of North Delhi Raja Banthia said, "On September 3, a programme of the Jain community was going on. A pandal was set up there. A devotee had brought a golden Kalash studded with precious gems and it was reported stolen. A case was registered at the Kotwali police station on Wednesday."

This Kalash (Urn) was brought to the programme by businessman Sudhir Jain but went missing from the stage during the function, police said.

Police said that the suspect was identified through CCTV footage, which captured his activities. Based on the footage they conducted searches and nabbed the suspect. (ANI)

