New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) The Delhi Police is probing allegations of sexual harassment made by a woman Assistant Sub-Inspector against a senior official, sources said on Thursday.

According to the sources, the complaint from the ASI was received in the last week of March in which she alleged that the Special Commissioner-rank officer had allegedly molested her inside his office.

The Internal Complaints Committee headed by Special CP Intelligence Division Garima Bhatnagar is probing the allegations. The committee also comprises DCP-rank officers.

"The woman ASI approached senior Delhi Police officials in the matter following which the complaint was referred to the Internal Complaints Committee on the prevention of sexual harassment at workplace. The inquiry in on and a report will be submitted based on the probe," a source said.

