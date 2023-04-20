New Delhi, April 20: There was light rains in parts of the national capital on Thursday evening, bringing some respite from the persistent heatwave conditions in the city. The weather department has predicted hailstorm at isolated places in Delhi during the day. It also said that the skies are expected to be partly cloudy for the next few days.

Greater Noida and parts of Gurugram are likely to witness rain and thunderstorm along with moderate winds, meteorologist from Skymet Weather Services Mahesh Palawat said. Delhi Rains: Rainfall Brings Respite From Scorching Heat in National Capital, Netizens Share Videos.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature settled at 36.3 degrees Celsius, one notch below the normal, while the minimum was recorded at 23.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, according to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin. The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was 33 per cent, the bulletin said. Delhi Rains: Waterlogging In National Capital After Heavy Rainfall & Thunderstorms; Traffic Woes Likely.

The air quality was recorded in the moderate category with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 159, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

