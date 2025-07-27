Chattarpur (New Delhi) [India], July 27 (ANI): A dead body has been recovered from a septic tank inside a farmhouse in the Chattarpur area, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Sitaram. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Will Central Government Employees See Revised Salaries From January 2026? Check Details.

Further details awaited.

A 40-year-old woman died after a fire broke down at a building in the New Usmanpur area, police said on Sunday.

Also Read | Bhubaneswar: BJD Corporator Amaresh Jena Suspended From Party After Being Arrested in Minor Girl Rape Case.

The deceased has been identified as Manju Jain (40).

As per officials, the fire incident was reported on Sunday morning at PS New Usmanpur.

According to the Delhi Police, upon reaching the spot, i.e., Gali No. 3, Bhagat Singh Colony, it was found that a fire had broken out on the ground floor of the building.

Four fire tenders were deployed and successfully doused the flames. The forensic team processed the scene, officials said.

The woman was sent to a nearby hospital; however, she was declared brought dead.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)