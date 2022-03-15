New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) The Delhi Police has recovered the mobile phone of former MP Vijay Goel and arrested a 22-year-old man who had snatched it from him, official said Tuesday.

Saajan, a resident of Daryaganj, had allegedly snatched Goel's phone last evening when he was going from Daryaganj towards the Red Fort through the Upper Subhash Marg, police had said.

Also Read | Operation Ganga: Here is How India Evacuates its Citizens From Ukraine Amidst Ongoing Conflict With Russia.

Saajan, who had allegedly snatched Goel's phone from him near the Red Fort in north Delhi, was arrested from Daryaganj area, they said.

The mobile phone has been recovered, police said, adding that the accused was previously involved in four such cases.

Also Read | Itel A49 With 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 6,499.

Describing the incident, Deputy Commissioners of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi had said Monday that around 6.45 pm, when Goel's car reached near the Jama Masjid metro station, a person came towards him, snatched his phone from his hand and fled, PTI NIT

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)